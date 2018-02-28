Police: Suffolk men face drug charges after crash fleeing cops

Three men who crashed their car while fleeing police have been charged with drug possession, Suffolk County police said Wednesday.

A Suffolk highway patrol officer had stopped a rented 2017 Nissan Maxima for speeding on westbound Sunrise Highway at Locust Avenue in Bohemia just before 1 p.m. Tuesday, but as the officer approached, the Nissan sped off, police said.

A short time later the Nissan hit a Chevrolet HHR, a station wagon, at the intersection of Montauk Highway and Patchogue Avenue in East Islip, police said.

Three men got out of the Nissan and fled on foot, but were caught after a brief pursuit by Third Precinct officers, police said.

Two females in the Chevrolet were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening, police said. A bystander who joined a foot pursuit of the suspects was later taken to a hospital with chest pains, police said.

Jared Hartley, 24, of Patchogue, Brian Johnson, 29, of Bay Shore, and Dimitri Jones, 25, of East Islip, were charged with possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia, police said.

Johnson was also charged with resisting arrest, police said.

Bail was set for Hartley at $75,000 bond or $35,000 cash at his arraignment in First District Court in Central Islip Wednesday while Johnson and Jones had bail set of $250,000 bond or $125,000 cash.