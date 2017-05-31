East Meadow man assaults neighbor, 75, in dispute, Nassau cops say

An East Meadow man sprayed a 75-year-old neighbor in the face with pepper spray or Mace, possibly because he was upset about the neighbor’s dog urinating on his lawn, Nassau County police said.

David Likhtiger, 38, went to his neighbor’s house on Chaladay Lane at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday and began banging on his door.

“The victim, 75, answered the door and was sprayed in the face by pepper spray or mace,” police said in a news release.

“The incident possibly stemmed from the victim’s dog urinating on the suspect’s lawn,” the news release said.

Likhtiger was arraigned Wednesday in First District Court in Hempstead on a felony charge of second-degree assault involving a victim over 65 years old, according to court records.

He was ordered held on $10,000 cash bail or bond, and a temporary order of protection was issued, court records show. He is due back in court on Friday.