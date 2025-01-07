Francis Buckheit, of East Islip, charged with rape, kidnapping in connection with disappearance of 14-year-old girl from East Patchogue, court records show

A 64-year-old man has been charged with rape and kidnapping in the case of a 14-year-old East Patchogue girl whose 25-day disappearance gained widespread attention on social media about efforts to find her since she went missing Dec. 9. The defendant is identified in court papers as Francis Buckheit, 64, of East Islip. Suffolk County Police confirmed Monday that an arrest was made in the case, referring all questions to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office. Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney told Newsday the investigation is ongoing and the case will be presented to a grand jury. He declined to comment further, citing the victim’s age. Newsday does not disclose the identities of alleged child sex abuse victims. "At the end of the grand jury we’ll have charges, and at that time, we will discuss those charges," Tierney said Monday, explaining the difficulties of discussing a high-profile case whereas a matter of policy and law his office would not disclose many details already made public by family and media seeking to find her. A criminal complaint accuses Buckheit of abducting the teen and keeping her on his boat at Whitecap Marina in Islip, "where she was unlikely to be found," before repeatedly abusing her. The records allege the teen was held by Buckheit beginning on Dec. 12, three days after police said she was last seen. The court records base the charges on statements given by the teen and another female witness. Buckheit was charged with first-degree kidnapping, second-degree rape and endangering the welfare of a child. He is additionally facing driving while intoxicated and other vehicular crimes related to the circumstances of his arrest Friday, court records show. Buckheit pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Saturday and is due back in court Thursday, court records show. District Court Judge Stephen Ukeiley remanded him to the county jail. Buckheit’s court-appointed attorney, Danielle Papa, of Hauppauge, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

