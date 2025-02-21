Brentwood woman allegedly linked to missing girl case arraigned on drug charges

A Brentwood woman who, prosecutors say, is linked to a sex-trafficking case involving a 14-year-old East Patchogue girl who went missing for 25 days, was arraigned on drug charges Friday. Rebecca Browell, 48, pleaded not guilty before acting Supreme Court Justice Richard Horowitz in Riverhead to allegations of selling cocaine, heroin and fentanyl. Horowitz ordered Browell held on $250,000 cash bail or $500,000 bond. Suffolk County prosecutors on Wednesday released a 14-count indictment alleging that Browell and Ralph Knowles, 63, worked together to sell fentanyl, heroin and cocaine in January and early February. Those charges were in addition to others connected to the case of the teenager who disappeared for 25 days. During much of that time she was held on a 56-foot yacht docked in Islip and was trafficked for sex with several men in various houses, according to prosecutors. Newsday has reported that Browell allegedly was providing drugs to the girl and knew she was underage and having sex with adult men, prosecutors have said in court papers. Newsday is not naming the girl because she is a minor and the alleged victim of a sex crime. Police arrested Browell after she sold illegal drugs to an undercover officer, prosecutors have stated in court. Newsday has reported that investigators found large quantities of fentanyl, heroin and cocaine when they executed a search warrant at the home Browell and Knowles share. Investigators also found drug paraphernalia and packaging supplies, prosecutors have said. Pierre Brazile, Browell’s attorney, said outside of court on Friday that his client was not guilty of the drug charges, and was not connected to the case of the 14-year-old. "There’s been a real effort by the district Attorney’s office to portray her as being involved in the matter" of the girl, Brazile said. "They’re just trying to paint her with a broad brush here and they’re trying to lump her in and they’re trying to make her guilty by association." The Suffolk County District Attorney’s office said it had no comment. District Attorney Raymond Tierney has said he will not discuss the case because the girl is a minor. A total of 12 people including Browell have been arrested and face charges related to the teenager’s disappearance. Knowles is one of nine people — seven men and two women — charged in a 75-count indictment that alleged the defendants kidnapped, raped and trafficked the girl. All have pleaded not guilty. Browell was not named in that indictment. Knowles was charged earlier this month with rape, forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child in the case. He has pleaded not guilty.

