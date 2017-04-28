East Rockaway man sold heroin to overdose victim, police say

An East Rockaway man has been arrested and charged with drug possession after he sold heroin to a person who overdosed, officials said.

Lynbrook Village police said they determined that Daniel Burkard, 31, of Atlantic Avenue, had sold the drugs to the person who overdosed in Lynbrook on Tuesday. The overdose victim was administered Narcan and taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.

Burkard was arrested at 8 p.m. Wednesday by Lynbrook detectives who pulled over his 2014 Ford Fusion on Merrick Road at Blossom Heath Avenue in Lynbrook, police said.

He was arraigned Thursday in First District Court in Hempstead on one count of criminal sale of a controlled substance and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, police said.