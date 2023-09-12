Eastern Suffolk BOCES teacher William Sperl pleads not guilty to charges of raping student, 16, prosecutors say

An Eastern Suffolk BOCES teacher pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a grand jury’s indictment on charges of rape and sexual abuse of a 16-year-old student.

William Sperl, 60, of Deer Park, was initially arrested last month on four counts of third-degree rape involving a relationship with the student, who is now 19, from his audio production class, according to the Suffolk County district attorney’s office.

The grand jury charged Sperl on Tuesday with seven counts of rape, seven counts of a criminal sexual act, all felonies, one count of misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child, and five counts of misdemeanor third-degree sexual abuse.

Prosecutors said Sperl met the girl, then 15, in his class in 2019. Prosecutors said he began communicating with her through a school app used to discuss assignments. Authorities said he began texting her cellphone when she was 16 in 2020, requesting she send him intimate photos.

Sperl and the teen began a sexual relationship in June 2020, during which prosecutors said he took her to public parks and beaches. He also had sex several times with her on an empty school bus parked on school grounds and at the Eastern Suffolk BOCES campus in Riverhead, according to court documents.

Prosecutors said the girl came forward with her parents to report the abuse in April out of concern for other potential victims.

“This defendant allegedly used his role as an educator to prey on a student for his own sexual desires,” said District Attorney Raymond Tierney. “The safety of children in our schools and community is a nonnegotiable priority and this kind of abuse will not be tolerated.”

“Mr. Sperl has faithfully and professionally served his community for decades as a beloved teacher and deacon,” Sperl’s attorney John LoTurco said Tuesday. “Our firm will closely scrutinize the district attorney’s evidence to evaluate our next course of action on behalf of our client.”

Sperl was arrested Aug. 29 at the Suffolk BOCES Bellport campus. No students were on campus at the time of his arrest and the district placed him on home assignment, pending the investigation.

Sperl previously posted bail set at $150,000 or $300,000 bond.

Suffolk County Judge Karen Wilutis continued the bail and supervised release by probation, ordering Sperl to surrender his passport. Sperl is due back in court on Oct. 31.

Sperl had served as a deacon at the Roman Catholic Church of Saints Cyril and Methodius in Deer Park.

The Diocese of Rockville Centre said Sperl was not allowed to operate as a deacon, pending the outcome of the investigation.