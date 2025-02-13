Ex-Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano corruption case: Appeals court reverses 2 counts

A federal appeals court has reversed part of former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano's corruption conviction, for which he was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

The appeals court reversed his conviction on two counts — federal programs bribery and conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery, the ruling on Thursday said. Mangano began serving his sentence in September 2022.

The other charges that Mangano and his wife, Linda Mangano, were convicted of were affirmed, the ruling said.

A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney Office for the Eastern District of New York said the government will ask the court to reimpose the 12-year sentence Mangano is serving on his convictions for honest services fraud and conspiracy to obstruct justice.

"The United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit reaffirmed what a federal jury concluded nearly five years ago: Edward and Linda Mangano created, fostered, and benefited from a culture of corruption in the government of Nassau County," the spokesperson said. "In a pair of decisions, the Court of Appeals broadly rejected the defendants’ attempts to avoid responsibility for their criminal conduct. Most notably, the court upheld Edward Mangano’s convictions for honest services fraud, finding that the evidence at his 2019 trial was sufficient to prove his orchestration of an illegal scheme to force the Town of Oyster Bay to guarantee certain loans."

The spokesperson said the court overruled the federal programs bribery convictions "on narrow legal ground." It found "not that the government failed to prove his role in the corruption, but only that he was not an 'agent' of the Town of Oyster Bay, as the law requires," the spokesperson said.

Kevin Keating, Mangano's trial attorney, said in text message Thursday: "Our three month trial in 2018 ended in a mistrial with the jury unable to convict on a single count after 9 days of deliberation. Our two month trial in 2019 resulted in a narrow conviction as the jury found Ed not guilty of all counts related to Nassau County matters. Today, the Circuit Court further narrowed his conviction in holding, as we had argued, that the federal program bribery charge was legally flawed. Our fight will continue."

Mangano was convicted in 2019 by a jury of conspiracy to commit federal program bribery, federal program bribery, conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud, honest services wire fraud and conspiracy to obstruct justice for directing Oyster Bay Town officials to indirectly back what amounted to $20 million in loans for restaurateur and town concessionaire Harendra Singh, after an outside lawyer for the town said such a transaction was illegal.

Singh bribed Edward Mangano with a $454,000 “no-show” job for his wife, Linda Mangano, in his restaurant empire, free meals and vacations, two luxury chairs, hardwood flooring for the couple’s bedroom and a $7,300 wristwatch for one of their sons, the jury found.

Singh put Linda Mangano on his payroll in April 2010 before Oyster Bay officials that June voted to authorize backing of loans for Singh to fund capital improvements at a town golf course catering hall in Woodbury and at Tobay Beach, where he ran concessions, evidence showed.

Linda Mangano was convicted of two counts of lying to the FBI, conspiring to obstruct justice and obstruction of justice in a case involving politically connected Singh, who was also a longtime Mangano family friend. She was sentenced to 15 months in prison.

The Manganos claimed at trial that the bribes were merely gifts from their friend.

Check back for updates on this developing story.