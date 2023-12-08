Police seek 2 men who scammed Oceanside woman out of $26,000

An elderly Oceanside woman was scammed out of $26,000 by at least two men who said her son needed bail money, Nassau County police said.

On Thursday at about 12:45 p.m., a 74-year-old woman received a phone call from an unknown man who said her son had been arrested.

The man told the woman she would have to pay $26,000 for her son's release, and that a courier would be sent to her residence to pick up the money, police said.

A short time later, two unknown men arrived at the woman's home, took the money and left.

Realizing it was a scam, the woman contacted police.

Law enforcement officials on Long Island say scams targeting senior citizens have become more common in recent years.

The Nassau County Police Department urged the community to be on alert and to remind vulnerable family members, friends and neighbors about potential scams or frauds.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.