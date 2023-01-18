Elder scam in North Long Beach foiled, Nassau police say

A New Jersey man faces arraignment Wednesday, after he was charged with attempting to scam an 88-year-old man out of $5,500 in North Long Beach, police said.

Nassau County Police said the victim had received a phone call stating his grandson had been in an accident and needed money. The caller then instructed the man to put $5,500 in a package, label it M2125, and told him a man named "Richard," who would be wearing a brown hat, would come to pick it up. The victim then confirmed his grandson was not in an accident and contacted police.

Police said that Larry Urtarte, 28, of Paterson, N.J., then arrived on Tuesday as "Richard" and asked for the cash-filled package, which the victim handed him. As detectives moved in to arrest Urtarte, police said he attempted to flee, then later resisted arrest while being handcuffed. Police said no injuries were reported.

Police said Urtarte was initially given a desk appearance ticket, returnable Feb. 1, and charged with third-degree attempted grand larceny and resisting arrest. Police later also charged Urtarte with fourth-degree grand larceny, and he is now scheduled for arraignment on all charges Wednesday in First District Court in Hempstead.

It was not immediately clear if Urtarte was represented by counsel.