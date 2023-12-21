Police charge Richard Yasnis of Queens with scamming 2 women out of $170,000, issue warning to public 

Nassau County detectives charged a Queens man Thursday who they said scammed two victims — one, a disabled woman; the other, and elderly woman — out of almost $170,000, posing as a licensed investment adviser.

And, in a separate case, detectives are looking for a suspect who stole $50,000 from a Woodmere woman in an elder scam.

Police identified the suspect in the first case as Richard Yasnis, 42, of Jamaica who police charged with two counts of second-degree grand larceny. He faces arraignment Thursday in First District Court in Hempstead. It was not immediately clear if Yasnis is represented by counsel.

According to police, Yasnis identified himself as an investment adviser from the Cahill Financial Group in order to defraud a 53-year-old disabled woman out of approximately $79,000 she had received as an award from the 9/11 Victim’s Compensation Fund.

Then, police said, Yasnis defrauded a 77-year-old woman out of about $88,000 she had received from her dead husband’s life insurance.

The incidents, dating to July 31 in Locust Valley, involve Yasnis convincing the victims their funds would be invested in real estate and stocks, according to police.

When Yasnis received the funds, police said he “refused to provide documentation and ceased all communication” with the victims.

In the second case, detectives said a 71-year-old victim was contacted by someone claiming to work for Amazon who told her she owed $6,000 on her account. The suspect told the victim her bank accounts were about to be closed as a result, advised her to withdraw her savings before that happened.

Police said the woman then withdrew $50,000 from her accounts, was contacted again by a suspect, who informed her someone would come to her home in Woodmere to collect her funds. The suspect said the money would be deposited into “a treasury box.”

A suspect, driving a blue Honda, arrived at the victim’s home Tuesday night and collected the money.

Police are advising residents to “be on alert” for potential fraud and scams and are asking anyone with information about these incidents or similar incidents to call 911 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.