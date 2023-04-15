Elderly scam foiled with help of SCPD officer Christopher Racioppo, who had been nearly fatally stabbed

A quick-thinking Suffolk County police sergeant helped foil — and arrest — a Queens man who was allegedly trying to swindle $10,000 from an elderly Blue Point woman on Friday, police said.

Police said the 79-year-old woman was initially contacted on Thursday by the suspect, who told her there was a fraudulent PayPal charge on her account. The suspect, Taidong Lin, 46, of Queens, told the woman she had to withdraw $10,000 in cash from her bank account and give it to him to resolve the matter, Suffolk police said.

When Lin called the woman again Friday, she flagged down Sgt. Christopher Racioppo, who was on patrol, and told him she suspected she was in the midst of a scam, Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney K. Harrison told Newsday on Saturday.

Racioppo, who survived an on-duty stabbing in 2021, helped the woman keep Lin on the phone and arrange to drop off the money at a nearby 7-Eleven, Harrison said.

All the while, Racioppo coordinated with the Fifth Precinct Anti-Crime Team, Crime Section officers and Financial Crimes detectives to execute a sting operation to capture the suspect.

"The sergeant had a good head on his shoulders — conducting an investigation at the same time as playing along with the subjects involved," Harrison said. "His efforts pursuing this case show his work ethic."

The suspect arrived in a Mercedes SUV and identified himself, police said. He was accompanied, police said, by a woman, Xiuying Lin, 36, who was a passenger in his car. Both were arrested.

Taidong Lin, from Flushing, was charged with attempted grand larceny and criminal possession of a controlled substance. Xiuying Lin, from Flushing, was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Taidong Lin was held overnight at the Fifth Precinct and was scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Saturday.

Xiuying Lin was issued a desk appearance ticket and will be arraigned on May 4.

The intended victim did not lose any money in the incident, police said.

In April 2021, Racioppo had been attacked after attempting to pull over Jonathan Nunez, 27, on South Ocean Avenue in Patchogue. A high-speed chase ensued and Nunez later crashed, ran away and stabbed Racioppo in the leg, severing his femoral artery.

Nunez, 27, was sentenced to 16 years in prison last month after pleading guilty to aggravated assault and other charges. Racioppo was promoted to sergeant after the near-deadly stabbing and said he still suffers from pain and leg issues.

The type of scams seen Friday are becoming increasingly common, Harrison said, and people should be wary of anyone who contacts them with such fantastical tales while demanding money.

"If someone is reaching out to you by phone [on something like this], it's probably a scam," he said.

Police ask anyone who believes they may have been a victim to call financial crimes detectives at 631-852-6821.