Elmont man charged with murder in woman's death, police say

An Elmont man faces a second-degree murder charge in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found on Valentine’s Day behind a South Hempstead auto parts store, Nassau police said late Thursday.

Andrew D. Avilla, 25, is set for arraignment on the charge Friday at First District Court in Hempstead, according to police.

Nassau police responded to a 7:40 a.m. call Feb. 14 reporting a woman on the ground, next to a trash bin, in the rear of Advanced Auto Parts on Grand Avenue, authorities said.

The victim, identified Thursday as Rebecca Carlson, 39, of Hempstead, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide Squad detectives request anyone with information to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.