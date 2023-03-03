Long IslandCrime

Elmont man charged with murder in woman's death, police say

By Michael O'Keeffemichael.okeeffe@newsday.com@MOKNYC

An Elmont man faces a second-degree murder charge in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found on Valentine’s Day behind a South Hempstead auto parts store, Nassau police said late Thursday.

Andrew D. Avilla, 25, is set for arraignment on the charge Friday at First District Court in Hempstead, according to police.

Nassau police responded to a 7:40 a.m. call Feb. 14 reporting a woman on the ground, next to a trash bin, in the rear of Advanced Auto Parts on Grand Avenue, authorities said.

The victim, identified Thursday as Rebecca Carlson, 39, of Hempstead, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide Squad detectives request anyone with information to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

Michael O'Keeffe covers Suffolk County police and other Long Island law enforcement agencies. He is an award-winning journalist and the co-author of two books, "The Card" and "American Icon."

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
DON'T MISS THIS LIMITED-TIME OFFER1 5 months for only $1Save on Unlimited Digital Access
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME