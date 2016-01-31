Hempstead man charged in Roosevelt Field mall threat, police say

A Hempstead man was arraigned Sunday, three days after Nassau detectives said he dialed 911 to make a bogus bomb threat at the Macy’s department store at the Roosevelt Field mall in East Garden City.

Detectives from the major crime bureau said Elvis Governor, 53, of Cornell Street, is charged with making a terroristic threat about 5:21 p.m. Thursday from inside the store at 630 Old Country Rd., where he stated that there was a bomb in the store.

Officers evacuated the store and conducted a search, but found no explosive device. The store was reopened two hours later.

An investigation determined that Governor had made the threat, and he was arrested in Hempstead on Saturday, police said.

He was arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead and held on $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond bail, a court officer said. His next appearance is Wednesday.

Governor’s attorney could not be reached for comment.