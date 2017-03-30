Ex-Glenwood Landing fire official sentenced in embezzlement, DA says

A former Glenwood Landing Fire Company treasurer was sentenced Thursday to five years’ probation and more than $45,000 in restitution after pleading guilty to embezzling cash from a department account, Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas said.

Robert Brown, 50, of Farmingdale, had pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree grand larceny, admitting to stealing $45,144.85 from the department, the district attorney said in a news release. Brown was sentenced by Nassau County Court Judge Robert Bogle.

Brown was represented by the Legal Aid Society, which does not comment on cases.

“Robert Brown abused the trust given to him by the members of the Glenwood Landing Fire Department and stole more than $45,000 that was supposed to go to worthy causes,” Singas said. “With this sentence the defendant will make full restitution and pay for his crimes against his community.”

Singas said that Brown, as the department’s treasurer, stole the money between January 2011 and March 2015 from the fire company’s membership fund account.

He wrote checks from the account to the event chairperson for fire company events, and when leftover cash was returned to him he withheld the money and never redeposited it into the account, she said.

Brown also received large sums of cash from an arcade machine and safe inside the fire company, and never deposited the money into the bank account, Singas added in the release.

The thefts were first discovered by the fire company trustees when they realized $856 was left over from the 2014 annual children’s Christmas party and that the sum was never redeposited into the account.