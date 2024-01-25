More than 100 wild, exotic animals taken from North Bellmore home

A North Bellmore man with a collection of dozens of exotic animals, including a South American ostrich living in his basement, was issued 30 citations Tuesday, the Nassau County SPCA said.

Det. Matt Roper, director of law enforcement for the SPCA, said the search of the man’s property was part of an ongoing criminal investigation.

“It was disturbing,” Roper said of the scene investigators arrived at Tuesday evening. “The animals were all well cared for. There was no neglect, but he was in possession of animals on the endangered species list and he was in possession of animals that are dangerous to the public.”

More than 100 animals were found at the property, including the large ostrich known as a lesser rhea, Roper said.

John Di Leonardo, executive director of Humane Long Island, said animals discovered at the site include an endangered tiger salamander, a giant African snail, a North American opossum, two prairie dogs, an Asian water monitor, a Savannah monitor, a sulcata tortoise and several degu rodents.

Sign up for the Afternoon Update Newsletter Our latest updates on the news that matters most to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“The illicit wildlife trade is one of the largest sources of criminal earnings, behind only arms smuggling and drug trafficking,” Di Leonardo said in a statement. “But the animals pay the price.”

Other animals found on site include peafowl, chickens, ducks, geese and cows.

The investigation was launched following a complaint from Humane Long Island, Di Leonardo said.

Roper said the owner of the property, who has not yet been identified by law enforcement, surrendered the endangered animals and others that are illegal to possess. After an inventory was completed, the animals were taken for veterinary checkups. They will ultimately end up with licensed animal rehabilitators, at petting zoos or learning centers, the detective said.

Roper said the illegal animal trade is an “epidemic” in Nassau County, estimating there are more than two dozen other similar illegal animal owners in his jurisdiction.

“Some people think that having a rhea as a pet is a cool thing to have, but it's a dangerous animal that can have up to 6-inch talons,” Roper said. “It can run at speeds of up to 20 miles an hour in the breeding season. It's extremely nasty and it's not for a self-proclaimed animal expert to have.”