19-year-old charged with exposing himself to teen girls in Brentwood while sitting in car

A Central Islip 19-year-old has been arrested and charged with exposing himself on multiple occasions to teenage girls while sitting in his car in Brentwood, police said Wednesday.

Suffolk County police said Inmar Escalante Diaz was arrested Tuesday afternoon following an investigation by Third Squad detectives.

He was charged with three counts of public lewdness and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child. He is scheduled for arraignment Wednesday in First District Court in Central Islip. It was not immediately clear if he is represented by counsel.

Police said Escalante Diaz exposed himself to a girl when he asked her if she wanted a ride to school as he sat in his 2007 Acura on Columbus Avenue in Brentwood at 6:35 a.m. on Oct. 5.

Police said Escalante Diaz committed “similar acts” on Hancock Street on Oct. 19 at 6:45 a.m. and on Pine Aire Drive on Oct. 24 at about 6:50 a.m.

Police are asking anyone who believes they may be a victim of a similar crime to contact Third Squad detectives at 631-854-8352. The investigation remains ongoing, police said.