Seaford Rolex robbery: Man arrested in Facebook Marketplace sale gone wrong, cops say

A Bronx man has been arrested in connection with the robbery earlier this month in Seaford of an $8,500 Rolex watch for sale on Facebook Marketplace, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Sandy Sanchez of the Bronx is charged with second-degree robbery, the department wrote in a news release.

No update was provided about a second robber described as participating in the robbery May 1. The release did not say what specific role Sanchez played in the robbery.

The robbery was in a Starbucks parking lot. When the seller showed the Rolex to his two potential buyers, the suspects grabbed the watch and pushed him to the ground, a previous news release from police said.

As the suspects attempted to flee in a black Mercedes-Benz, the man jumped onto the hood of the vehicle, police said. The suspects, however, continued to drive away and the man was thrown from the hood, causing a cut to his head and an injury to his hip. He was treated at the scene for his injuries.

Sanchez is to be arraigned Saturday at First District Court in Hempstead.

No attorney for Sanchez could be located. It wasn’t disclosed whether the watch was recovered.

With Robert Brodsky

Check back for updates to this developing story.