Facebook Marketplace sale of Rolex watch goes wrong, with Seaford robbery, Nassau police say
The sale of an expensive Rolex watch went wrong on Monday night when the seller was robbed in the parking lot of a Seaford Starbucks by two men, Nassau police said.
Detectives from Nassau's Seventh Squad said the 29-year-old male victim agreed to sell the watch, which was valued at $8,500, to an unknown purchaser through Facebook Marketplace. Both parties agreed to meet in the coffee shop's parking lot on Sunrise Highway at 9:40 p.m., police said.
But when the man showed the Rolex to his two potential buyers, the suspects grabbed the watch and pushed him to the ground, authorities said.
As the suspects attempted to flee in a black Mercedes-Benz, the man jumped on the hood of the vehicle, police said. The suspects, however, continued to drive away and the man was thrown from the hood, causing a cut to his head and an injury to his hip, detectives said. He was treated at the scene for his injuries.
The two suspects fled in the Mercedes-Benz in an unknown direction.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.
