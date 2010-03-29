Farm animals found in 'deplorable conditions' find homes

The Suffolk County SPCA says it has found foster homes for all the animals found in "deplorable conditions" last week at a Riverhead farm.

"I'm happy to say that over 100 animals have been safely removed to foster homes," Roy Gross, Suffolk SPCA chief said in a statement released Sunday.

Gross credited the work of Michelle Curtin, director of Second Chance Animal Rescue, a Farmingville nonprofit, for finding homes for many of the animals.

The animals were rescued from a Riverhead farm last week, after Riverhead Town police and the Suffolk SPCA were notified of malnourished animals.

After a raid on the farm, several animals - sheep, pigs, cattle, goats, horses, chickens, rabbits and dogs - were found in need of food and medical care, authorities said. Some animals had broken limbs, and the raid also uncovered the carcasses of some dead animals, the SPCA said.

Carl Lauro, 62, who owns the farm at 5176 Sound Ave., is charged with 10 counts of animal cruelty. He pleaded not guilty in Riverhead Town Justice Court to overdriving, torturing and injuring animals and failure to provide proper sustenance. Each count is a misdemeanor and punishable by one year in prison and a $1,000 fine under New York State Agriculture and Markets Law.

The charges cover one rabbit, one cow, one horse, two pigs, two sheep and three goats, according to court records.