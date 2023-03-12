Cops: Man struck, killed by 2 hit-and-run drivers in Patchogue

A 25-year-old Farmingville man was struck and killed by hit-and-run drivers while crossing Medford Avenue in Patchogue early Sunday, Suffolk police said.

Nicholas Puzio was crossing Medford Avenue at Oak Street at about 4 a.m. when he was struck by a southbound white sedan traveling on Medford. About a minute later, police said Sunday, Puzio was struck by a gray Nissan Armada. Both drivers fled the scene.

Puzio was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Case Unit detectives at 631-852-6553 or Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Puzio was the second Long Island pedestrian to be struck by a hit-and-run driver this weekend. A 70-year-old woman attempting to cross Sunrise Highway in Massapequa Friday night was struck and critically injured by three vehicles, including one in which the motorist fled the scene, Nassau police said Sunday.

The victim, whose identity was not immediately released, was struck about 9:15 p.m. Friday by a 2017 Chevrolet driven by a 44-year-old man, police said. The driver of a 2020 Hyundai, a 42-year-old man, then swerved to avoid hitting the Chevrolet and struck the woman, according to police.

The drivers of the Chevrolet and the Hyundai both remained at the scene, according to police.

A dark-colored sedan also hit the woman but the driver failed to stop, instead heading westbound on Sunrise Highway, police said.

The woman was taken to a hospital where she was in critical but stable condition, police said.

The investigation is continuing and detectives are asking anyone with information to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-8477 (TIPS). All calls are anonymous.