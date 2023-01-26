Brentwood man, high on drugs in crash that killed 2, gets prison

A Brentwood man, who was high on synthetic opioids and under the influence of alcohol when he crashed into another vehicle in 2021, killing a married couple, was sentenced Thursday to four to 12 years in prison.

Christian Lopez, 28, had pleaded guilty in October to aggravated vehicular homicide, two counts of second-degree manslaughter and one count of driving while ability impaired by the combined influence of alcohol and drugs.

“This defendant drove while intoxicated at more than twice the speed limit, causing the death of two innocent people through his selfish and reckless actions,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney. “This case provides yet another tragic example of the need to increase the sanctions for criminally negligent intoxicated drivers."

The district attorney’s office had requested a sentence of six to 18 years in prison.

“Mr. Lopez extends his heartfelt remorse to the Polanco family and their loved ones,” said Nassau County Legis. Carrié Solages, Lopez’s defense attorney. “Through this plea agreement, he is taking responsibility for the actions that resulted in a horrific tragedy.”

On Oct. 2, 2021, Lopez was driving a 2014 Acura sedan east on Second Avenue in Brentwood when he smashed into the rear of a 2004 Toyota Camry, prosecutors said.

The impact forced the Camry into the opposite lane where it was struck by an oncoming vehicle, killing both the driver, Rodolfo Polanco, and his spouse, Soraida Polanco, authorities said.

A subsequent search warrant executed on Lopez’s car revealed that it was traveling 67 miles per hour in a 30 mph zone at the time of the collision, prosecutors said.

Lopez had also consumed alcohol and ingested a potent version of fentanyl before getting behind the wheel, records show.

Toxicology results from a blood sample taken from Lopez revealed a .05% blood alcohol content — under the legal limit of .08% — and the presence of fluorofentanyl, prosecutors said.

Lopez exhibited signs of impairment after the crash, officials said, and made admissions to drinking alcohol and to “zoning out.”





