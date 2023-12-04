Pedestrian killed in Holbrook hit-and-run; Christina Yannotti of Coram dies in single-car crash

Two people were killed on Suffolk County roads Sunday in separate crashes just hours apart, Suffolk police said.

In the first crash, a Holbrook man was believed to be struck by a vehicle that fled the scene on Coates Avenue, just north of Frank Court, in Holbrook, about 5 p.m., police said. No description of the vehicle involved was available.

The man, whose name was being withheld pending notification of relatives, was taken by ambulance to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Suffolk's Major Case Unit detectives at 631-852-6555.

Later Sunday, Christina Yannotti, 28, of Coram, was driving a 1994 Jeep Grand Cherokee on Rocky Point Yaphank Road in Rocky Point when the vehicle left the roadway about 10:20 p.m. and crashed into a wooded area, police said.

Yannotti was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752.