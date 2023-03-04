Two people killed in separate crashes in Suffolk, police say

Two early-morning crashes Saturday claimed two lives in Suffolk County — including a pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run and a driver who died after a seven-car collision, according to Suffolk County police.

In Huntington Station, a car fled the scene after fatally hitting Bernarda Fernandez, 49, of that community at about 3:55 a.m., police said. She was crossing Jericho Turnpike at Oakwood Road when she was struck and later pronounced dead at a hospital.

The other deadly incident happened in Holbrook at about 4:35 a.m. on westbound Sunrise Highway between Broadway and Lincoln Avenue, police said. Four people were taken to area hospitals and one of the victims, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead.

Police are on the lookout for the Huntington Station driver, and a driver involved in the Holbrook crash who fled the scene on foot. Both crashes are being investigated by detectives from the Major Case Unit.

At around 5 a.m., another crash, on the Long Island Expressway near Exit 61, caused a chain reaction, leaving two people with minor injuries and causing oil spill, Suffolk police said. As a result, the westbound right lane between Exits 61 and 62 was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

That crash unfolded when a BMW rear-ended a Subaru that careened off the road and struck trees before coming to a stop on the service road, police said.

Two other cars then struck accident debris left by the stranded BMW, which lost its wheel and axle, police said.

To avoid another collision, police said, an approaching 18-wheel tractor trailer slammed on the brakes, jackknifed and subsequently spilled fuel. The state Department of Environmental Conservation was on the scene and a cleanup was underway.

Check back for updates on this developing story.