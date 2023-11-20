Roosevelt man drives drunk, causes fatal LIE crash in Queens, the NYPD says

A Roosevelt man is facing charges after police said he drove drunk before causing a three-car crash on the Long Island Expressway in Queens Sunday morning, killing one of his female passengers, the NYPD said.

Reginald Nash, 24, was charged with vehicular manslaughter and driving while intoxicated.

The Queens District Attorney's Office said Nash has yet to be arraigned.

Nash, police said, was driving a Honda Accord at around 4:30 a.m. on the eastbound expressway when he struck a crash cushion, a device intended to reduce damage from accidents, at the Greenpoint Avenue overpass.

The Honda, authorities said, then spun into oncoming traffic and collided with a Toyota RAV4 being driven by a 44-year-old male motorist. The Toyota then struck a Kia Telluride driven by a 51-year-old man, the NYPD said.

Cameron Mency, 23, of North Baldwin, one of the passengers in Nash's vehicle, was ejected and taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue in Manhattan, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Three other women in the vehicle, two of whom are 22 and another who is 36, were taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst in Queens in critical condition, the NYPD said.

All three drivers, none of whom were injured, remained at the scene, police said.

The crash is under investigation by the NYPD Highway District's Collision Investigation Squad.

Attorney information for Nash was unavailable Tuesday.