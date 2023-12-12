Long IslandCrime

Pedestrian dies in Farmingville after being struck by two vehicles; first driver flees the scene

By Maureen Mullarkeymaureen.mullarkey@newsday.com

An unidentified pedestrian died Monday in Farmingville after he was struck first by a hit-and-run driver and then by another vehicle that crashed into a third, Suffolk police said.

At about 6 p.m., the man was crossing Horseblock Road at Raymond Avenue when he was struck by an unknown vehicle in the intersection, police said. The driver of the vehicle did not stop, police said.

As the victim was lying in the roadway, the driver of a Subaru Impreza also struck the pedestrian, police said. The Subaru spun out of control and crashed into a fire hydrant, a tree, and a parked Hyundai Tucson. The driver of the Hyundai was inside the parked vehicle at the time, police said.

The pedestrian, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner, police said.

The drivers of the Subaru and the Hyundai were taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information on this crash to contact Major Case Unit detectives at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. 

Maureen Mullarkey is a breaking news reporter at Newsday. She previously worked as a reporter for Patch, where she covered a range of Long Island stories on topics such as the Diocese of Rockville Centre bankruptcy and the Babylon School District abuse scandals.

