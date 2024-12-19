Police: Man, 74, killed by hit-and-run driver who dragged him from road before fleeing

A man was killed after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver while crossing Broadway in Hewlett Wednesday night, Nassau police said.

The 74-year-old man was crossing Broadway near Everit Avenue about 10 p.m. when he was struck by a northbound dark-colored SUV.

According to witnesses, the male driver got out of the SUV and dragged the victim to the side of the road before getting back into the vehicle and fleeing the scene, police said.

The victim, whose identity has not yet been released, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Roads were closed on Broadway in the area for more than four hours before reopening at 2:15 a.m., police said. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 1-800-244-TIPS.

Check back for updates on this developing story.