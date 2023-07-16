Jose Sanchez Benitez of Wyandanch killed in two-vehicle crash, police say

A 62-year-old man was killed in an automobile crash Sunday morning in Wyandanch that injured three others, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

The man, Jose Sanchez Benitez of Wyandanch, was a passenger in a 2016 Honda CR-V being driven by his brother, Carlos Sanchez Benitez, 44, of Wyandanch, when the sport utility vehicle collided with a Toyota Camry being driven by Yanelissa Gutierrez, 30, of Wheatley Heights.

The crash was on Long Island Avenue, near South 21st Street, at about 12:30 a.m.

Carlos Sanchez Benitez sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was brought to Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip. His brother was declared dead at South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore.

Gutierrez was seriously injured and also was brought to Good Samaritan, and her passenger, Stephanie Hernandez, 21, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries, to South Shore.

The police press office said there were no further details about the crash available — including the cause, who was at fault, how the crash happened, or where the passengers were sitting.

The families of those involved in the crash couldn't be immediately reached Sunday.

In 2022, there were 74,531 motor vehicle crashes on Long Island — 38,848 in Nassau County and 35,683 in Suffolk — in which 234 people were killed, 80 in Nassau and 154 in Suffolk, according to preliminary statistics maintained by University at Albany-based Institute for Traffic Safety Management & Research.