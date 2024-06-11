Christopher Hlavaty, of East Patchogue, dies in hit-and-run crash

A motorcyclist was killed Monday after he was struck by a car whose driver fled the scene in Patchogue, Suffolk police said.

Christopher Hlavaty, 22, of East Patchogue, was northbound on a 2008 Suzuki motorcycle on Rider Street about 10:45 p.m. when he was struck by a westbound car on Main Street. The vehicle, described as an older, dark-colored sedan, fled south on Rider Avenue, police said.

Hlavaty was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555