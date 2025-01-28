Long IslandCrime

Police: Man killed in apparent hit-and-run in Valley Stream

By Maureen Mullarkeymaureen.mullarkey@newsday.com

A man was killed Monday evening after he was struck by a vehicle in am apparent hit-and-run crash in Valley Stream, Nassau police said.

Around 7:57 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call from a passerby about a man down in the roadway and bleeding near Broadway and Ash Street.

Police said the man appeared to have been struck by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene.

The man, who was in his 40s, suffered severe head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by a police medic.

Detectives asked anyone with information about the incident to call 516-573-7788 or 911.

Maureen Mullarkey is a breaking news reporter at Newsday. She previously worked as a reporter for Patch, where she covered a range of Long Island stories on topics such as the Diocese of Rockville Centre bankruptcy and the Babylon School District abuse scandals.

