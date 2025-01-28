Police: Man killed in apparent hit-and-run in Valley Stream

A man was killed Monday evening after he was struck by a vehicle in am apparent hit-and-run crash in Valley Stream, Nassau police said.

Around 7:57 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call from a passerby about a man down in the roadway and bleeding near Broadway and Ash Street.

Police said the man appeared to have been struck by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene.

The man, who was in his 40s, suffered severe head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by a police medic.

Detectives asked anyone with information about the incident to call 516-573-7788 or 911.