Kevin Galloway of Holtsville arrested in fatal Huntington Station hit-and-run crash, police say

By Robert Brodsky

A Holtsville man was arrested Friday and charged in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in Huntington Station on Sunday, Suffolk County police said.

Kevin Galloway, 53, of Portion Road, was charged with leaving the scene of an incident without reporting-death after an investigation from the department's Major Case Squad detectives.

Natividad Interiano, 48, of Huntington Station, was crossing Pulaski Road at First Avenue when he was struck by a dark-colored SUV traveling east on Pulaski Road about 9:10 p.m., police said.

The driver of the SUV fled the intersection, continuing east on Pulaski Road, police said.

Interiano was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Suffolk County Medical Examiner's office, police said.

Galloway will be held overnight at the Sixth Precinct and will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Saturday.

Suffolk detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

