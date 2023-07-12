David Arnold killed in Shirley hit-run crash after 2 vehicles strike him on Montauk Highway, police say

A man crossing Montauk Highway in Shirley Tuesday night was killed after he was struck by two vehicles and both drivers fled, Suffolk police say.

Police said David Arnold, 48, was crossing the roadway north, in front of 863 Montauk Hwy., when he was hit by an SUV heading west. That driver fled the scene. The victim was then run over by a westbound sedan, which was seen going north on William Floyd Parkway, at about 11:40 p.m.

Arnold, who police said was homeless, was transported via Suffolk County Police medevac helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives ask anyone with information on the crash to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.