Diana Bekatoros, of Queens, pleads not guilty to killing her mother the day before Thanksgiving

A Queens woman pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a second-degree murder indictment in the stabbing of her elderly mother in Dix Hills the day before Thanksgiving. Diana Bekatoros, 51, wore a green jail uniform as she appeared in Suffolk County Court in Riverhead. She was arraigned on a single count of murder in the Nov. 27 death of her 84-year-old mother, Josephine Bekatoros, who was found fatally stabbed on her kitchen floor, officials have said. Prosecutors and a defense attorney noted Bekatoros suffered from severe mental illness. Supreme Court Judge Richard Horowitz said Bekatoros posed a flight risk from returning to trial and ordered her held without bail, and to undergo a mental health screening and receive care. Her attorney, Danielle Coysh, said after the hearing that she is still reviewing evidence presented to the grand jury, and she joined "in the DA’s concern about mental health in our community." Diana Bekatoros was staying at her parents' home in Dix Hills for the week while visiting for Thanksgiving. Her parents had dinner without her Wednesday evening while Bekatoros was staying in an upstairs bedroom, Assistant District Attorney Dena Rizopoulos said. Josephine Bekatoros, who required a walker, remained at the kitchen table playing a game while her husband went to bed and fell asleep watching TV while wearing headphones, Rizopoulos said. Her husband returned to the kitchen around 9 p.m. and found his wife’s body laying on the kitchen floor, covered in blood, with multiple stab wounds to her torso and face, prosecutors said. Police arrived after Diana Bekatoros had left the house. Forensic technicians found blood on the desk in the bedroom where she was staying, Rizopoulos said. Detectives went to her Long Island City apartment early the next morning, where she was seen on surveillance footage boarding the elevator to her apartment with a black backpack, officials said. She first told police through the door, "Diana wasn’t there," Rizopoulos said. "When police asked who they were talking to, she whispered, 'Gwyneth Paltrow.'" Police arrested her on the murder charge and searched her apartment. Detectives found multiple bottles of prescription medication and writings on pieces of papers throughout her apartment. They also found blood on a charger in her backpack, Rizopoulos said. Prosecutors said she thanked police for saving her after she had returned to the city to save it from being blown up. She also told detectives it was her last day on Earth. Bekatoros is scheduled to return to court Jan. 23. She could face up to 25 years to life in prison if convicted of second-degree murder.

A Queens woman pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a second-degree murder indictment in the stabbing of her elderly mother in Dix Hills the day before Thanksgiving.

Diana Bekatoros, 51, wore a green jail uniform as she appeared in Suffolk County Court in Riverhead. She was arraigned on a single count of murder in the Nov. 27 death of her 84-year-old mother, Josephine Bekatoros, who was found fatally stabbed on her kitchen floor, officials have said.

Prosecutors and a defense attorney noted Bekatoros suffered from severe mental illness. Supreme Court Judge Richard Horowitz said Bekatoros posed a flight risk from returning to trial and ordered her held without bail, and to undergo a mental health screening and receive care.

Her attorney, Danielle Coysh, said after the hearing that she is still reviewing evidence presented to the grand jury, and she joined "in the DA’s concern about mental health in our community."

Diana Bekatoros was staying at her parents' home in Dix Hills for the week while visiting for Thanksgiving. Her parents had dinner without her Wednesday evening while Bekatoros was staying in an upstairs bedroom, Assistant District Attorney Dena Rizopoulos said.

Sign up for The Gilgo Case newsletter Follow the latest developments in the Gilgo Beach killings investigation. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Josephine Bekatoros, who required a walker, remained at the kitchen table playing a game while her husband went to bed and fell asleep watching TV while wearing headphones, Rizopoulos said.

Her husband returned to the kitchen around 9 p.m. and found his wife’s body laying on the kitchen floor, covered in blood, with multiple stab wounds to her torso and face, prosecutors said.

Cleaning crew vans seen at a home in Dix Hills on Nov. 28 where Diana Bekatoros, 51, allegedly fatally stabbed her mother Josephine Bekatoros. Credit: Newsday/James Carbone

Police arrived after Diana Bekatoros had left the house. Forensic technicians found blood on the desk in the bedroom where she was staying, Rizopoulos said.

Detectives went to her Long Island City apartment early the next morning, where she was seen on surveillance footage boarding the elevator to her apartment with a black backpack, officials said.

She first told police through the door, "Diana wasn’t there," Rizopoulos said. "When police asked who they were talking to, she whispered, 'Gwyneth Paltrow.'"

Police arrested her on the murder charge and searched her apartment. Detectives found multiple bottles of prescription medication and writings on pieces of papers throughout her apartment. They also found blood on a charger in her backpack, Rizopoulos said.

Prosecutors said she thanked police for saving her after she had returned to the city to save it from being blown up. She also told detectives it was her last day on Earth.

Bekatoros is scheduled to return to court Jan. 23. She could face up to 25 years to life in prison if convicted of second-degree murder.