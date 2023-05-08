New Cassel fatal shooting: 26-year-old man dies from multiple gunshot wounds, Nassau police say

A shooting in New Cassel Sunday night killed a 26-year-old man who police found with multiple gunshot wounds.

Nassau police responded to a 911 call for shots fired in the vicinity of 166 State St. around 8:22 p.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead by a hospital physician.

The investigation is ongoing.

Detective’s request anyone with information regarding the crime to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

Check back for updates on this developing story.