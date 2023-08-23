Lauren Pazienza pleads guilty to manslaughter in sidewalk shove that killed voice coach Barbara Gustern

Ex-Port Jefferson resident Lauren Pazienza pleaded guilty Wednesday to killing famed voice coach Barbara Gustern by shoving her down on a Manhattan sidewalk in March 2022.

Pazienza, who had been living in Astoria, Queens with her fiance at the time of the incident, pleaded guilty under a plea bargain to first-degree manslaughter before Manhattan State Supreme Court Judge Felicia Mennin.

Under a deal struck with prosecutors by defense attorney Arthur Aidala, Pazienza faces eight years in prison and five years of post-release supervision when she is sentenced on September 29.

“Lauren Pazienza aggressively shoved Barbara Gustern to the ground and walked away as the beloved New Yorker lay there bleeding," said Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. "Today’s plea holds Pazienza accountable for her deadly actions...We continue to mourn the loss of Barbara Gustern, a talented musical theater performer and vocal coach who touched so many in New York City and beyond.”

Pazienza has been in jail since the spring of 2022 when she was held without bail after pleading not guilty to an indictment charging her with manslaughter and assault in the death of 87-year-old Gustern in March 2022.

Mennin revoked Pazienza's $500,000 bail from when she was first arrested in March 2022 after prosecutors with the Manhattan District Attorney's Office had argued she was a flight risk.

The indictment charged that Pazienza, 27, gave Gustern a forceful shove on the sidewalk outside the victim's home on March 10, causing Gustern to fall and strike either a fence or cement.

Gustern, who taught the likes of singer Debbie Harry and members of the 2019 cast of “Oklahoma,” died March 15 of her injuries, according to police.

Prosecutors spelled out for the court during her arraignment more details about the events in a nearby park — which preceded the fateful encounter between Pazienza and Gustern on 28th Street — leading up to what amounted to an angry tantrum by the defendant just before her pushing Gustern.

Barbara Gustern, shown in 2019, was as a voice teacher to singers such as Deborah Harry. Credit: Melinda DeRocker

To celebrate their upcoming wedding in June, Pazienza and her fiance planned to visit some Chelsea art galleries. Pazienza had several glasses of wine, after which she and her fiance went to a nearby park to eat meals they bought from a food cart, prosecutors said.

However, after a male park employee told the couple they had to leave because the park was closing, Pazienza became angry, started cursing, threw her food onto her fiance and stormed out of the park, officials said. According to the prosecution account, the fiance then packed up the food and decided to go back to the couple’s apartment in Astoria.

It was on 28th Street, prosecutors alleged, that Pazienza crossed the street, walked directly toward Gustern, called her a ”bitch” and gave the woman a shove, which knocked her down.

The impact caused Gustern’s head to bleed, and Pazienza left without giving aid, officials said.

A passing cyclist who witnessed the incident stopped to help Gustern, who at that point was conscious, and walked her back to her friend’s apartment, prosecutors said. Gustern told the cyclist repeatedly that she had never been pushed that hard before in her life, officials said.

Police didn't immediately know who the suspect in the alleged attack was, except for some video images of the alleged assailant that depicted a woman with long dark hair dressed in a dark coat.

Prosecutors said that NYPD investigators got an anonymous tip a few days later that Pazienza was hiding at her parents' home in Port Jefferson.

Prosecutors said Pazienza's trip to Long Island and her delay in surrendering for several days supported the argument that she was a flight risk, in addition to the fact that she faces 25 years in prison if convicted of the first-degree manslaughter charge.