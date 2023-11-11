Man fatally stabs his grandmother at her Amityville home, police say

A homeless man was arrested on a second-degree murder charge after allegedly stabbing his grandmother in her Amityville home, Suffolk County police said Saturday.

Police were called to a home on Watkins Terrace around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, they said, after a 911 caller reported that Miraccia Leopold, 81, had been stabbed by her grandson, Dwight Clermont.

Leopold was pronounced dead at Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip, officials said.

A department spokesperson did not indicate whether police have identified a motive or if a dispute led to the stabbing.

Clermont, 28, who police said is homeless, was arrested and was being held at the Third Precinct. He will be arraigned Sunday at First District Court in Central Islip, police said.