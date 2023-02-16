Cops: Man charged after fatal stabbing in Huntington Station

Suffolk County police said they arrested and charged a man for an alleged fatal stabbing Thursday near a Huntington Station middle school after which he waited for officers to arrive.

The unidentified suspect allegedly stabbed another man shortly after 1 p.m. inside a Jeep off Oakwood Road across from Stimson Middle School, said Suffolk County Det. Lt. Kevin Beyrer.

Police shutdown Oakwood Road and expected to keep the crime scene closed for several hours with patrol cars and yellow police tape. The Jeep remained at the scene, partially covered with a yellow tarp.

A relative of one of the men and others passing by witnessed the stabbing and called 911, Beyrer said.

The victim's identity was not immediately available.

South Huntington School District officials sent a message to parents that dismissal of buses from the school could be delayed.

Students were dismissed to waiting parents about 3 p.m. as other traffic was diverted.

“We’re working with the school to get kids out as quickly as possible,” Beyrer said.

Police said the alleged assailant waited for police to arrive outside the vehicle on a frontage road east of Oakwood. He was arrested by Second Squad police and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Beyrer said.

Detectives said the two men knew each other and began arguing elsewhere. A woman suffered minor injuries and cuts from trying to stop the stabbing, Beyrer said.

“We do not believe it was random and it started with an argument,” Beyrer said, adding that the nature of the dispute was unknown.

A crime scene van and a mobile command vehicle were parked on Oakwood, partially blocking the view from Stimson Middle School.