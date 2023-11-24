Oyster Bay man charged with fatally stabbing New Jersey teen outside Manhattan bar

An Oyster Bay man was charged with manslaughter and assault Thursday in the death of a New Jersey teen outside a lower Manhattan ax-throwing bar, according to the NYPD.

Police responded to the Live Axe bar on Lafayette Street in Tribeca just before 2 a.m. Thursday. They found Rocco Rodden, 17, of Warren, New Jersey had been fatally stabbed and his 19-year-old brother, who was not identified, had been stabbed in the torso. Police arrested Gianluca Bordone, 19, of Oyster Bay, at 10:40 p.m. Thursday.

Police said the three had been in an argument in the bar and went outside, where the fight occurred. Police said an ax was not used in the stabbing but did not otherwise specify what weapon was used.

Rodden and his brother were taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue where Rodden was pronounced dead. His brother was being treated for stab wounds.

No arraignment or attorney information was available for Bordone.