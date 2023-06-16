Jordan Randolph sentenced to 12½ to 25 years for DWI crash that killed Jonathan Flores-Maldonado of Hampton Bays

A judge on Friday sentenced Jordan Randolph to 12½ to 25 years in prison in the 2020 death of a Hampton Bays man whose vehicle he hit while fleeing police at 137 mph on William Floyd Parkway in Shirley, a case that drew scrutiny to the state’s bail reform laws. Judge Richard Ambro handed down his sentence right before 1 p.m. Randolph was convicted at trial in February of 13 charges, including aggravated vehicular homicide. Randolph, 43, had three prior DWI convictions, a suspended license and was supposed to have an interlock anti-DWI device on his vehicle before the crash that killed Jonathan Flores-Maldonado. Randolph had made a court appearance related to an earlier DWI conviction just two days before the fatal crash. Flores-Maldonado, 27, had dreamed of becoming a doctor, said his father, Victor Maldonado. At trial, prosecutors said that Randolph had spent the night before the 4 a.m. Jan. 12, 2020 crash drinking and engaging in fights that were captured by security cameras at Jake’s 58 casino in Islandia. Police spotted his Cadillac driving erratically down a rain-soaked William Floyd Parkway, where an officer attempted to stop him. Prosecutors said Randolph was trying to elude police when his vehicle struck the rear of Flores-Maldonado’s Ford Escape with the force of a “missile,” flipping it and dragging it 600 feet down the highway. A toxicology expert testified that Randolph’s blood alcohol level was three times the legal limit 2½ hours after the crash.

