Inmate charged with assaulting Suffolk correction officer

An inmate at the Suffolk Correctional Center in Riverhead has been charged with felony assault after allegedly attacking a correction officer last week, Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon said Thursday.

Toulon announced the charges, while showing a video of what he described as an "unprovoked" attack Dec. 29 on the 26-year-old officer.

Steven Reid III, 27, of Calverton, was charged with felony assault in the attack in which Toulon said he punched the officer in the face three times as he exited a secure area.

The video shows Reid running away down a restricted jail corridor, where he was pepper sprayed and returned to his cell. He was also shocked twice with a Taser as jail staff subdued him, Toulon said.

"I am the first person where my officers do something wrong to make sure that we have corrective action," Toulon said. "But when they do something, you see an inmate ... viciously assault a correctional officer ... . I will not stand for it, or the discredit of any member of service when they are doing the performance of their job."

Reid's attorney, Eric Pack, declined to comment Thursday afternoon.

Reid was being held in jail on an attempted murder charge from July, accused of opening fire at a candlelight vigil in Bellport for the victim of a motorcycle crash.

Prosecutors said Reid was in a fight with a man at the vigil and he allegedly shot him four times in the leg. Reid is accused of also opening fire on a group of fleeing people at the vigil, including a woman and a 9-year-old boy running away.

Toulon said Reid is a Bloods gang member.