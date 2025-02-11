Gary Johnson, of Bellport, sold drugs that killed mother of 3-year-old boy, officials say

A Bloods gang leader from Bellport who sold narcotics that led to the death of a Rocky Point mother and serious injuries to three other people was charged with distributing fentanyl in a 26-count superseding indictment, federal prosecutors said.

Gary Johnson, 41, appeared for arraignment on Tuesday in Central Islip before U.S. District Judge Joan Azrack. Johnson, also known as "G Money," was previously detained pending trial on an earlier indictment.

Federal prosecutors said Johnson sold fentanyl, heroin and cocaine base across Long Island from June 2013 until November 2020, when he was arrested on federal charges. If convicted, Johnson faces a minimum mandatory sentence of 25 years in prison. Prosecutors said he was the leader of the G-Shine set of the Bloods gang.

"Our district has suffered terribly from the opioid epidemic, and as alleged in the superseding indictment, Johnson sold large amounts of dangerous narcotics for his own profit, without regard for the deadly consequences of his actions, even after a victim was fatally poisoned by the defendant’s drugs," said John Durham, interim United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York.

Johnson’s attorneys, Gary Schoer and Emilee Sahli, did not immediately return calls for comment.

Sign up for The Gilgo Case newsletter Follow the latest developments in the Gilgo Beach killings investigation. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

According to court documents, Johnson supplied cocaine and fentanyl to "John Doe #2 and "Jane Doe #2," a 39-year-old mother of a three-year-old boy, on May 1, 2020. John Doe #2 was found unconscious by co-workers in St. James and was revived with Narcan. "Jane Doe #2 was found dead in her Rocky Point home. The cause of death was determined to be acute drug intoxication caused by a combination of cocaine and fentanyl.

Johnson also supplied narcotics to "John Doe #1” and "Jane Doe #1," on March 3, 2020, the papers said. "John Doe #1” and "Jane Doe #1” lost consciousness after they ingested the drugs in the parking lot of Baseball Heaven in Yaphank. They were resuscitated and revived by emergency medical personnel who administered CPR and Narcan on both victims. Both survived.

"For years, Gary Johnson knew the poison he was selling posed deadly consequences, yet, his only concern was about making money," Suffolk Police Commissioner Kevin Catalina said. "We will continue to work with our federal partners to take down drug traffickers while undoubtedly saving lives in the process."



