3 burglars drive off with 4 Ferraris after stealing key fobs from Plainview service and repair shop, Nassau police say

Three burglars on Saturday morning smashed the front glass door of a Ferrari service and repair shop in Plainview and stole key fobs before driving off with four Ferraris, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

The Ferraris stolen were a 2014 gray convertible, a 2016 blue convertible and two white two-door vehicles, from 2018 and 2023, the department said in a news release, sent out Tuesday.

A woman who answered the phone at the shop declined to comment.

The break-in was at 3:57 a.m. at the service and repair shop, off the Long Island Expressway, 105 S. Service Rd.

“Once inside, they removed assorted merchandise and numerous vehicle key fobs before exiting the parking lot with the vehicles and fleeing eastbound on the South Service Road,” the release said.

The release did not say how the key fobs had been stored, whether the cars had license plates, how three burglars stole four cars and the vehicles’ value. The release also did not say how long after the break-in the Ferraris were stolen.

But according to Kelly’s Blue Book, the value of just one of the Ferraris could be well into the six figures, depending on model, build and condition.