Rapper Fetty Luciano pleads not guilty in Mansion at Glen Cove shooting

A Brooklyn-based rapper pleaded not guilty to assault and weapons charges Friday after he was indicted in a shooting that injured three people at a Mansion at Glen Cove pool party last year.

Remy Marshall, 27, also known as Fetty Luciano, was indicted by a Nassau County grand jury on three felony counts of assault, felony criminal possession of a weapon, three misdemeanor counts of assault, attempted assault, and reckless endangerment in the July 10 shooting at the hotel and special-events venue.

Prosecutors did not pursue an attempted murder charge from Marshall’s initial arrest last year due to insufficient evidence, they said.

Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly said Marshall, who lives in Queens, went to a private pool party at The Mansion at Glen Cove, where he got into an argument with another guest.

Prosecutors have video of Marshall at the mansion. They believe he left the venue and returned with a loaded handgun, said Nicholas Mauro, the district attorney’s chief or narcotics, firearms and gangs bureau.

“This defendant allegedly brought a loaded gun into a crowded private event and, during an altercation, discharged the weapon and struck three victims,” Donnelly said. “Thankfully, the defendant’s alleged reckless actions did not cause life-threatening injuries to the victims and no one else was hurt.”

Marshall had allegedly tried to “pistol whip” someone with the weapon and it discharged, striking three victims with a single bullet, a statement from Donnelly's office said.

One victim suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder. The other victims were struck in the leg and elbow. Each was treated at the hospital and released.

Marshall’s defense attorney Javier Alberto Solano said prosecutors would not be able to prove Marshall’s involvement in the case and questioned how a “magic bullet” was able to strike three people.

“The thing that’s important in this case is there was no video of the shooting itself inside the location,” Solano said. “There’s video of him running in and out and witnesses claim they can identify him with something in his hand. Unless they have different vision than I do, I don’t see what they’re talking about. None of the witnesses know my client and I don’t know how the prosecution can prove allegations beyond a reasonable doubt in a chaotic situation that any witnesses were able to focus on his face.”

The grand jury did not return an attempted murder charge, which reduced Marshall’s potential sentence from 25 years to up to 15 years in prison if convicted, Solano said.

“The arrest is not the end point, it’s the starting point for us," Mauro said. "In reviewing the evidence in this case, we did not feel we would be able to establish the attempted murder [charge].”

The rapper, who is a member from the GS9 hip-hop group, according to prosecutors, was released on $200,000 cash or $400,000 bond. He is scheduled to return to court March 31.

The State Liquor Authority briefly suspended the Mansion at Glen Cove’s liquor license after the shooting. The license was restored after the venue’s owners agreed to pay a $50,000 fine and abide by new rules that would prohibit promoters from hosting pool parties or playing loud music with live DJs.