Uniondale man charged in abusing, robbing, tattooing two women he forced into prostitution, Queens DA says

A Uniondale man forced at least two women into prostitution, physically abusing, robbing and tattooing the victims with his name or address to indicate that he owned them, Queens prosecutors said.

Cleveland Sterling, 34, of Arcadia Avenue, was arraigned Monday on a 21-count indictment in Queens charging him with sex trafficking, second and third-degree promoting prostitution, second and third-degree robbery, fourth-degree grand larceny, third-degree assault, petit larceny and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

State Supreme Court Judge Peter Vallone Jr. released Sterling on his own recognizance. Sterling, who faces up to 50 years in prison if convicted of the top charges, is due back in court on Friday.

“Traffickers use violence, intimidation and claims of financial debt to force victims into sex work," said Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz. "We are determined to prosecute these predators and get victims the resources they need to get their lives back.”

Susan Crile, Sterling's defense attorney from Queens Legal Aid, did not respond to a request for comment.

Prosecutors said Sterling met the first victim, then 19-years-old, in 2016 and on multiple occasions through November 2022 forced her to have sex for money at locations around Queens.

Sterling also took photographs of the victim, using them to create online ads for sex, communicated with customers, arranged dates and required her to turn over all payments for the sexual encounters, authorities said.

If the woman withheld cash or refused to have sex for money, Sterling struck her, on one occasion bruising her face and breaking several teeth, prosecutors said.

On another occasion last April at the Van Wyck Hotel, near Kennedy Airport, Sterling pushed the victim down the stairs, injuring her ankle and breaking her cellphone, officials said. During another incident last November, Sterling entered the victim’s room at the Airport Plaza Hotel JFK Airport, beat her and pulled a chain from her neck, prosecutors said.

Sterling followed the same methods with the second 19-year-old victim, who he first met in August 2021. When she refused to engage in prostitution, Sterling punched and bit her, took her money and sent her photos and video of him abusing the first victim, authorities said.

During the course of the victims being trafficked, they each received tattoos that were used to threaten them, prosecutors said.

The first victim was told that if she wanted to leave Sterling, she'd first have to cut off her own foot because his name was tattooed on it so her foot belonged to him, prosecutors said. The second victim was tattooed with Sterling’s street name after which he told her that she was now his property, officials said.

Sterling was arrested last month.