Police say Andy Kwok of Delmar, N.Y., posed as federal border agent in Levittown; seek clues from public

An upstate man faces state charges and federal scrutiny after he was spotted posing as a uniformed customs and border protection agent while eating at a Levittown restaurant, Nassau police said Thursday.

About 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, Nassau police were alerted to a man dressed as a federal agent eating at the K City Hot Pot and Sushi restaurant on Hempstead Turnpike. The man had what appeared to be a firearm holstered to his hip, police said. The tip came from an actual member of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency, who had spotted the man and became suspicious, police said. That agency is one of several divisions of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security charged with border control and questions of illegal immigration.

Nassau police arrived and arrested Andy Kwok, 53, of Delmar, without incident, after confirming he is not a law enforcement officer for any police agency. Kwok had with him a fraudulent Identification card with a photo I.D., police said.

Kwok was charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument and will be arraigned Thursday in First District Court in Hempstead.

Nassau detectives are working with investigators from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on the case, police said.

Sign up for the Afternoon Update Newsletter Our latest updates on the news that matters most to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The authorities ask that community members who have information about the suspect, or any prior attempts by him to pose as a federal agent, should contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

The community can also pass their concerns to Homeland Security Investigations at 1-866-DHS-2ICE or 1-646-989-0607.