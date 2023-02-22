Hauppauge woman charged with using fake ID, selling stolen products to Lindenhurst pawnshop

An investigation into suspicious activity at a Lindenhurst pawnshop led to the arrest of a Hauppauge woman on forgery charges, Suffolk County Police said Wednesday.

Police said Property/Auto Crime Unit detectives, as well as First Precinct Crime Section officers, began the investigation after learning of a person selling "new items" that were beauty products to the unnamed store between Feb. 8-14.

The investigation led police to arrest Jacqueline Nollman Hubbard, 40, near the store Tuesday. Police said she had stolen property with her when she was arrested on Sunrise Highway in Lindenhurst at about 6:25 p.m.

Nollman Hubbard was charged with five counts of second-degree criminal personation and five counts of third-degree forgery for using the identity of a Pennsylvania woman and for allegedly forging that woman's signature during the transactions. She also was charged with one count of petit larceny.

Police said Nollman Hubbard was released on a desk appearance ticket and faces arraignment at a later date.