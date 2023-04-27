Federal prosecutors say there is 'no doubt' of ex-Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano's guilt, responding to defense bid to overturn conviction, sentence

Ex-Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano’s 2019 corruption conviction and 12-year prison sentence should be upheld by an appeals court because trial testimony and evidence proved Mangano was “on retainer” when he pushed Town of Oyster Bay officials to back loans for a politically-connected businessman in exchange for bribes, federal prosecutors argued in new court papers.

Mangano, 61, and his wife Linda Mangano, 59, were convicted during a jury trial in federal court in Central Islip of taking part in a bribery scheme involving restaurateur Harendra Singh, a longtime town concessionaire who was also a Mangano family friend. He served as the prosecution’s star witness against the couple.

The jury found the then-newly elected county executive used his position to corruptly influence town officials into providing $20 million of indirect loan guarantees for Singh — even after a lawyer for the town advised that the arrangement was illegal.

Singh testified he bribed the government official with a $454,000 “no-show” job for Linda Mangano in his restaurant empire, free meals and vacations, two luxury chairs, hardwood flooring for the couple’s bedroom and a $7,300 wristwatch for one of their sons.

“There can be no doubt [Edward] Mangano understood from the inception of the quid pro quo found by the jury that he was to take action and cause others to take action regarding the TOB’s indirect guarantee of Singh’s loans through amendments to the concession agreements,” wrote federal prosecutors. The assistant U.S. attorneys who wrote the 233-page brief submitted to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit included Catherine Mirable, who prosecuted the Manganos during two lengthy trials.

“Indeed, Mangano orchestrated the ultimate outcome — bringing the parties together, pressuring [former Oyster Bay Town Supervisor John] Venditto to overrule [lawyers for the town], and enlisting the services of other lawyers to find a way to get the loans done for Singh, with the Town’s backing," the papers said.

Venditto, who was acquitted of all charges in the 2018 trial in which the judge declared a mistrial after the jury couldn’t decide on the charges against the Manganos, later pleaded guilty in state court to corruption charges. He died in 2020.

In an appeal of the Manganos’ convictions filed last year, Edward Mangano’s lawyer Kevin Keating argued that other court decisions — including the case of the late Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver, whose corruption conviction was partially vacated on appeal — had narrowed the legal definition of “official action” under the federal bribery statute and therefore his client’s conviction should be overturned.

But prosecutors argued in their brief that Mangano had committed bribery under the “as-opportunities-arise” theory, as he was “on retainer” for Singh’s needs. They detailed the actions Mangano took to further the scheme, along with the resulting actions taken by Oyster Bay Town officials, and the flow of bribes from Singh to the Manganos.

“Mangano was on retainer, available to Singh in the event that Singh needed Mangano to take official action to benefit Singh’s businesses in Nassau County,” federal prosecutors wrote. “Nothing in Silver II,” prosecutors wrote, referring to the earlier appeals court decision in the Silver case, “overrules or invalidates this theory of liability.”

Mangano is currently serving a 12-year sentence at a federal prison in Massachusetts. He was found guilty of conspiracy to commit federal program bribery, federal program bribery, conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud, honest services wire fraud and conspiracy to obstruct justice

Linda Mangano, who was sentenced to 15 months in prison for her conviction on conspiracy to obstruct justice, obstruction of justice and two counts of lying to the FBI, was released from a federal prison in Connecticut just five months into her sentence.

She is scheduled to be released from home confinement, on Aug. 12, according to the Bureau of Prisons.