Four suspects forged Nassau County payroll checks, cops say

Nassau police, after a monthslong investigation, said they have charged four people with fraudulently reproducing and cashing county payroll checks.

Latoine Bennett, 20, of Roosevelt was the most recently arrested. Bennett was taken into custody Monday and arraigned later at First District Court in Hempstead on seven counts of second-degree possession of a forged instrument and fourth-degree grand larceny, police said.

Jeannette Murphy, 19, of Bay Shore was arrested on Nov. 2 and charged with two counts of second-degree possession of a forged instrument and fourth-degree grand larceny, police said.

Domonique May, 19, of Elmont was arrested on Sept. 10, on second-degree possession of a forged instrument and criminal possession of marijuana charges, police said.

Courtney Myers, 32, of Queens was arrested on Aug. 18, and charged with second-degree possession of a forged instrument.

All four cases are pending and the defendants were arrested without incident, authorities said, adding that the crime represented a total loss of $2,000 to banking institutions.

