East Northport man collected benefits while falsely claiming poverty, DA says

An East Northport man who claimed his family earned little or no income on Medicaid and SNAP applications — despite running two businesses and working as a furniture salesman and a real estate broker — was charged with grand larceny, welfare fraud and other charges Wednesday.

Otari Bater, 49, pleaded not guilty to the charges during his arraignment before Nassau County Judge Lisa Petrocelli. He was released on his own recognizance and is due back in court on Jan. 12, according to a news release from the office of Nassau District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly.

“We hope to resolve this favorably for both sides,” said Bater’s attorney, Brian J. Davis of Garden City.

Davis said his client has been cooperating with a Nassau County Department of Social Services investigation since 2018 and started making small monthly payments in 2019.

“We hope that is taken into account,” Davis said.

Donnelly said that Bater was allegedly overpaid benefits of nearly $59,000 through Nassau Social Services and through the New York State Health Benefits Exchange. Bater told the agencies when he applied for Medicaid and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits that he earned little to no income. He said his wife was unemployed and that his family of five paid rent and lived in a home owned by relatives.

A Social Services investigation revealed that Bater was the president of two businesses and earned income as a furniture salesman and real estate broker, the release said. Records showed that the defendant allegedly paid personal expenses from the business accounts, including a car loan for a luxury vehicle and the mortgage for a residence in Plainview in which the defendant’s family lived.

“This defendant allegedly took advantage of our public benefit programs, misrepresented his employment and income status, and denied families in Nassau County the funds they truly need to survive,” Donnelly said. “Committing fraud against these essential programs is not a victimless crime; it has a ripple effect across our most vulnerable populations.”