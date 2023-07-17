Police investigating shooting at Agua on the Mile in Freeport that injured 2

Nassau County police detectives are investigating a shooting incident after First Precinct officers responding to a disturbance call Saturday with Freeport police found two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

The incident occurred at a bar called Agua on the Mile on Woodcleft Avenue in Freeport and was reported at about 10:15 p..m., police said.

Police said that responding officers found one man lying near the entrance with a gunshot wound to the back, another inside a bathroom with a gunshot wound to his groin.

Both men were transported by Nassau police ambulance to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Additional details were not immediately available. Police said the investigation was ongoing.