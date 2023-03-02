Freeport crash: Woman killed, driver charged with DWI

A 24-year-old woman was killed when a driver — who has been charged with driving while intoxicated — crashed the car he was driving into her in Freeport on Wednesday evening, Nassau police said.

The collision occurred at approximately 7:05 p.m. on Babylon Turnpike near Carroll Street, police said.

The victim, whose identity was withheld until her family is contacted, was pronounced dead at the site, police said.

The driver, Tyshaun M. Johashen, 32, who is homeless, remained at the site, police said.

Johashen is charged with manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter, driving while intoxicated, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. His arraignment is set for Thursday.